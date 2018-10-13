CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Two Bodies Found in East Cleveland Car Identified

Source: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock / Getty

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two bodies discovered in a burning car in East Cleveland on Wednesday have been identified, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities identified the bodies as Paul Bradley, 39, and Paris Bradley, 14, both of Bedford.

The bodies were discovered in a car on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Police said they are investigating this as a homicide. Authorities believe the car was brought to the empty lot on Savannah Avenue next to an abandoned home Wednesday morning.

Thursday afternoon detectives returned to the Bedford home of the man connected to a car found burning with the two bodies inside.

Police say rental records led them to the home on Gould Avenue in Bedford. Officers arrived and found the back door open. Neighbors said they could smell gasoline coming from the home.

 

