With the Astros set to take on the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, fans have taken on unique approaches to supporting the hometown team. One of those approaches? A giant corn maze.

P-6 Farms in Montgomery County etched out a giant specialty corn maze for the defending World Series Champions just for the fall. Each year, P-6 Farms creates a new design for the fall maze.

Growing the corn usually takes about four to five months, depending on how Mother Nature chooses to respond.

Astros’ pitcher Lance McCullers caught wind of the maze back in August and he believes it was one particular set of guests who currently don’t inhabit the planet.

See KHOU’s reaction to the maze below. The ‘Stros take on the Red Sox Saturday in Game 1 of the ALCS. Oh, and don’t think about trying to get tickets to Games 3, 4 and potentially 5 of the ALCS — they’re all sold out!

P-6 Farms Creates Super-Sized Astros Corn Maze To Honor World Series Champs was originally published on theboxhouston.com

