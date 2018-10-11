DL Hughley Show
Man Shoots His Cousin Over Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

If you ever think about trying to take another persons potato chips, you might want to think again. Post and Courier is reporting that a man shot his cousin after warning him not to eat his salt and vinegar chips. 19-year-old, Ryan Dean Langdale is now facing charges of attempted murder for using a weapon in a crime as well as obstructing justice.

He shot his 17-year-old cousin at his home and was badly wounded. Langdale at first lied to the officers by telling them his cousin accidentally shot himself while cleaning his hunting rifle. In a brief statement the cousin confirmed what happened before going into surgery.

Maj. J.W. Chapman, the sheriff didn’t believe that the evidence went with the story and said, “We knew from the beginning that something wasn’t right. The more we looked into it, the more it seemed odd.” Reports show that where the bullet hit the victim it was almost “impossible” for him to shoot himself. Nearly a week later the victim woke up and told a different story. He recalls his cousin saying, “Do not touch my chips, or I’ll shoot you.” Langale then went into the room, grabbed the rifle and shot him. While investigating authorities also found out that Langdale allegedly switched rifles to cover up his involvement.

Langdale surrendered himself and the judge set his bail for $55,000. According to reports salt and vinegar chips can be found all over Colleton, where the shooting happened. The sad part is also that the victim stated he never actually at the chips.

 

