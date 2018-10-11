Crazy to think we’re already near the holidays and Halloween is approaching! Even though the holiday lands on a Wednesday this year, you can still hit different haunted houses, niche nights at certain locations and more. Here are five of the scariest things you can do in the H for Halloween, both for the kiddos and the adults!

1. Houston Zoo Boo

Dates: Fridays on October 12, 19 & 26. Saturday on October 13 & 14, 20 & 21, 27 & 28.

Where: Houston Zoo

Okay, you knew the babies had to have a little cute fun at the Houston Zoo!

2. Phobia

Dates: Fri-Sun (October 5 – 21), October 25 – 28, October 30 – 31, November 2-3

Where: 5250 S Sam Houston Pkwy E

A classic. Eight haunts all in one location, Phobia has been scaring folks since 1996 and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon!

3. Freaky Deaky Texas

Date: October 27

Where: Sam Houston Race Park

We already gave you a heads up on Freaky Deaky Texas with this crazy lineup but again, what’s better than Halloween weekend turning up to some of the world’s best DJs?

4. ScreamWorld

Date: October 4 – 31 (Thurs – Sun Only)

Where: 2225 North Sam Houston Pkwy W

One of the cities most popular haunted houses offers six different attractions and has been a fan favorite for years. It’s almost a Houston rite of passage since we lost Fright Fest all those years ago.

5. Houston ScreamFest

Date: Oct. 11-31, 2018 (Thu-Sunday only)

Where: 1500 Elton St

Only in Texas could you get a haunted house FESTIVAL.

BONUS: Happy House

Date: October 25

Where: 1500 Binz

The kids are the real winners of Halloween and the Happy House event is another go-to for Halloween this year.

Five Things To Do During Halloween Season In H-Town was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: