Crazy to think we’re already near the holidays and Halloween is approaching! Even though the holiday lands on a Wednesday this year, you can still hit different haunted houses, niche nights at certain locations and more. Here are five of the scariest things you can do in the H for Halloween, both for the kiddos and the adults!
1. Houston Zoo Boo
Dates: Fridays on October 12, 19 & 26. Saturday on October 13 & 14, 20 & 21, 27 & 28.
Where: Houston Zoo
Okay, you knew the babies had to have a little cute fun at the Houston Zoo!
2. Phobia
Dates: Fri-Sun (October 5 – 21), October 25 – 28, October 30 – 31, November 2-3
Where: 5250 S Sam Houston Pkwy E
A classic. Eight haunts all in one location, Phobia has been scaring folks since 1996 and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon!
3. Freaky Deaky Texas
Date: October 27
Where: Sam Houston Race Park
We already gave you a heads up on Freaky Deaky Texas with this crazy lineup but again, what’s better than Halloween weekend turning up to some of the world’s best DJs?
4. ScreamWorld
Date: October 4 – 31 (Thurs – Sun Only)
Where: 2225 North Sam Houston Pkwy W
One of the cities most popular haunted houses offers six different attractions and has been a fan favorite for years. It’s almost a Houston rite of passage since we lost Fright Fest all those years ago.
5. Houston ScreamFest
Date: Oct. 11-31, 2018 (Thu-Sunday only)
Where: 1500 Elton St
Only in Texas could you get a haunted house FESTIVAL.
BONUS: Happy House
Date: October 25
Where: 1500 Binz
The kids are the real winners of Halloween and the Happy House event is another go-to for Halloween this year.
Five Things To Do During Halloween Season In H-Town was originally published on theboxhouston.com