Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Two Bodies Found in Burning Vehicle in East Cleveland

Source: Alicia Llop / Getty

EAST CLEVELAND – East Cleveland police said they discovered two bodies inside a burning car near Wednesday morning.

The car was located on Savannah Avenue near Allegheny Avenue in East Cleveland.

Investigators on scene confirmed the car is a silver Buick with New York plates. The car was rented by a man from Bedford.

Members of the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene.

The bodies were located in the back seat of the car, police said. The identities of the bodies have not been released at this time. The bodies are too badly decomposed to identify whether they are male or female, police said.

Police said they are investigating this as a homicide.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Benjamin Rondel and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alicia Llop and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Two Bodies Found in Burning Vehicle in East Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

