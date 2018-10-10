CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Officer Who Shot and Killed Tamir Rice No Longer Pursuing Bellaire Police Job

Leave a comment
US-CRIME-POLICE-CHILDREN

Source: JORDAN GONZALEZ / Getty

CLEVELAND – Timothy Loehmann, the Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, has withdrawn his application to become a part-time police officer in Bellaire, Ohio.

“As of this afternoon, Timothy Loehmann has withdrawn his application in Bellaire,” Rice’s mother Samaria Rice said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “Hopefully, he will not be hired as a police officer by any other state.”

Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan confirmed to affiliate WTRF that Loehmann has withdrawn his application.

At 4 p.m., Samaria Rice and the Cleveland chapter of Black Lives Matter held a news conference to discuss the hiring of Timothy Loehmann. She said she learned just minutes before the news conference that Loehmann had withdrawn his application.

The Times Leader reported Bellaire’s police chief confirmed Friday he had hired Timothy Loehmann as a part-time officer.

RELATED: Police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice gets police job in Bellaire, Ohio

Flanagan said Loehmann was never charged in Tamir’s death and deserves a second chance.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Pacific Press and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jordan Gonzalez and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Officer Who Shot and Killed Tamir Rice No Longer Pursuing Bellaire Police Job was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close