LOCAL NEWS: Free Wi-Fi Access Now Available in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -On Tuesday the Cleveland Foundation, along with the Cleveland Public Library and the Cuyahoga County Public Lirbary, rolled out a new free WiFi program allowing Clevelanders to check out free hotspots.

The hotspots mean users can connect to Wi-Fi in their homes giving them access to the internet.

[ Related: Cleveland Public Library goes digital, starts lending mobile hotspots ]

Today we’re learning the numbers, including cost, behind the program.

900 Units- 600 units were spread out to 28 Cleveland Public Library locations. 300 units were given to four Cuyahoga County Public Libraries.

$80 per unit– Each unit cost $80 which was paid for by a grant awarded to the Cleveland Foundation.

$10/month $120/year- The cost of the Wi-Fi service for each unit is $10 per month or $120 per year. This cost is also paid for by the grant, but will only be paid for one year. As the program progresses this year the foundation and the libraries will have to determine how to continue the project.

Three week check out- Each unit can be checked out for three weeks at a time. At the end of three weeks the user must return it, or re-check out the unit. They will only be allowed to re-check it out if there is no waiting list. Alan Ashby with the Cleveland Foundation said they hope the 900 is enough. “We believe these numbers will help mitigate any lengthy waitlists. We think the library systems will tweak the number of hotspots available at each location as they determine usage patterns,” Ashby said.

If units aren’t turned in at the end of the three weeks the library has the ability to turn off each unit individually.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of JGI/Jamie Grill and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Thomas Trutschel and Getty Images

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Free Wi-Fi Access Now Available in Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com