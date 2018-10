CAVS: The Tristan Thompson Punching Draymond Green Parade Has Been Called Off

Looks like there won’t be a parade after all.

CLEVELAND — Remember that parade that Cleveland fans planned on their own?

No, not that Cleveland Browns parade. We’ve moved past the 0-16 parade now that the Browns have tallied two wins this year.

Remember the parade planned in honor of Tristan Thompson? Apparently it’s been canceled by its organizer, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Back in early August, reports surfaced that Thompson allegedly punched Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at a Los Angeles club after the ESPYs in July.

RELATED | Reports: Tristan Thompson fought Draymond Green at Los Angeles club earlier this month

Apparently Cleveland Cavaliers fans were thrilled by the idea of Green getting punched, because Facebook user Connor McKenney created the parade event.

“We would all like to punch Draymond in the face, so we need to celebrate someone who (probably) did,” the Facebook event detailed.

The parade was scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Saturday outside Quicken Loans Arena. Thousands of Facebook users had marked themselves “Interested” in attending the event.

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael J. LeBrecht II and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of David Liam Kyle snd Getty Images

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

CAVS: The Tristan Thompson Punching Draymond Green Parade Has Been Called Off was originally published on wzakcleveland.com