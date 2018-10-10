CLOSE
Cleveland
CAVS: The Tristan Thompson Punching Draymond Green Parade Has Been Called Off

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

Looks like there won’t be a parade after all.

 

CLEVELAND — Remember that parade that Cleveland fans planned on their own?

No, not that Cleveland Browns parade. We’ve moved past the 0-16 parade now that the Browns have tallied two wins this year.

Remember the parade planned in honor of Tristan Thompson? Apparently it’s been canceled by its organizer, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Back in early August, reports surfaced that Thompson allegedly punched Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at a Los Angeles club after the ESPYs in July.

Apparently Cleveland Cavaliers fans were thrilled by the idea of Green getting punched, because Facebook user Connor McKenney created the parade event.

“We would all like to punch Draymond in the face, so we need to celebrate someone who (probably) did,” the Facebook event detailed.

The parade was scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Saturday outside Quicken Loans Arena. Thousands of Facebook users had marked themselves “Interested” in attending the event.

 

