Come & Join Us LIVE @ EmpowerONE: Our Health Matters Fair presented by Molina Health Care

What: EmpowerONE: Our Health Matters presented by Molina Health Care.
OUR HEALTH MATTERS is a targeted campaign to raise health awareness in the African American community. Radio One wants encourage listeners to be proactive about their health by making appointments for themselves and their family with health professionals.
Community Partners include: Cleveland Cavaliers Caravan & Basketball Hoop, Canton Charge, Lake Erie Monsters, Paint & Shakes, Kids Book Bank, Yoga Class, Seeds of Literacy, Artistic Rebels dance team, Legal Aid, American Red Cross, Philly Weeden and many more.
Live Music & Entertainment by the Unit Band hosted by 93.1 Personality Sam Sylk with Z107.9 personalities Ro Digga and DJ Knyce.
When: Saturday, October 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: MetroHealth 2816 E 116th St, Cleveland, OH 44120
Why: The purpose of this event is to raise awareness on the importance of health and wellness and to also be of service to our community “For 36 years, Radio One has been committed to serving the communities in which we do business. This is part of who we are and I’m look forward to our continued efforts to serve the people of Cleveland.”-Eddie Harrell Jr., RVP/GM
