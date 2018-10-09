CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Columbus Day Not Observed By Columbus

Leave a comment
Mayor Ginther Press Release

Nigel Conely Jackson

For the first time the city of Columbus has not observed Columbus day. They are instead making it so that on Veterans day in November is when the city should observe. Columbus has realized that Christopher Columbus did explore, but he also killed many and caused a mass genocide in the way of his “discovery” of the Americas. Columbus, Ohio, being the largest city with Christopher Columbus’s name sake say they cant afford to give its workers both veterans day and Christopher Columbus day off. Some cites replace Columbus Day with indigenous people day; will Columbus,Ohio be next?

Columbus Day Not Observed By Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close