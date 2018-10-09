For the first time the city of Columbus has not observed Columbus day. They are instead making it so that on Veterans day in November is when the city should observe. Columbus has realized that Christopher Columbus did explore, but he also killed many and caused a mass genocide in the way of his “discovery” of the Americas. Columbus, Ohio, being the largest city with Christopher Columbus’s name sake say they cant afford to give its workers both veterans day and Christopher Columbus day off. Some cites replace Columbus Day with indigenous people day; will Columbus,Ohio be next?

Columbus Day Not Observed By Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

