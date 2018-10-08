Toddler Dies In Accidental Cincinnati Shooting

A 3-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. More specifically in Mount Healthy, Ohio. There are not many details on the situation. The investigation is still going on. The gun was legally owned by the residents and is now in custody. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon. The toddler lived with her parents and four siblings. None of the statements or reports say how the girl was shot. The Hamilton County Sheriffs department is working tirelessly to figure out what happened to the toddler. Prayers for the family

