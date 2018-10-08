CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Toddler Dies In Accidental Cincinnati Shooting

Leave a comment
Downtown Cincinnati Ohio Skyline

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty

 

A 3-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. More specifically in Mount Healthy, Ohio.   There are not many details on the situation. The investigation is still going on. The gun was legally owned by the residents and is now in custody. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon. The toddler lived with her parents and four siblings. None of the statements or reports say how the girl was shot. The Hamilton County Sheriffs department is working tirelessly to figure out what happened to the toddler.  Prayers for the family

 

The Latest:

Toddler Dies In Accidental Cincinnati Shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close