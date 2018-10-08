Psst, Texas: Make Sure You’re Registered To Vote By October 9

Set your reminders now. Whether it be an alarm, a Google Calendar alert, whatever you may prefer. October 9 is as important a day in October this year as Halloween. Why? Because if you’re not registered to vote in Texas by then, you are unable to vote in the general election on November 6.

How do you register to vote in Texas? Simple. You can register online at votetexas.gov/ or in person at your local Voter Registration Office. Additionally, you can register by mail by obtaining an application from your county Voter Registrar’s office or pick up applications at libraries, government offices, or high schools. For more information click here.

Here’s what you need to do in order to be eligible to vote.

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

If you want to verify if you’re registered to vote or not, visit here. There, you only need to fit the criteria of any of the following three items: your Texas issued driver’s license number, your Voter Unique Identifier or your name and county. All three items do ask that you provide your date of birth.

Here’s some very important information about filling out the registration form:

You may fill out a voter registration application online, print it, sign it, and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence. You are not registered until you have filled out the online application, printed it, signed it, and mailed it to your local County Voter Registrar.Your County’s Voter Registrar will then process your application, and your registration becomes effective 30 days after it is submitted (and accepted) by the County Voter Registrar. The County Voter Registrar’s address can be found at the top of the online outputted voter registration application once you have submitted your information from the fill-in-the blanks screen.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the month as Election Day nears as early voting begins on October 22 and ends on November 2.

