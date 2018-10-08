CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

Get Ready To VOTE! Check Your Registration Status & Register Easily Online NOW!

Leave a comment

Cleveland Votes

We are only weeks away and we need your voice to be heard in this election season. Make sure you are registered to vote online in 2 easy steps. Click below to check your registration status or to register online in 2 easy steps.

CLICK HERE to check if you are registered to vote!

REGISTRATION DEADLINES

You must register or update your voter registration no later than 30 days prior to an election. Upcoming voter registration deadlines:

  • October 9, 2018 for the November 6, 2018 General Election

CLICK HERE to register to vote online in 2 easy steps!

One Vote

Get Ready To VOTE! Check Your Registration Status & Register Easily Online NOW! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close