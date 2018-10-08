Get Ready To VOTE! Check Your Registration Status & Register Easily Online NOW!

We are only weeks away and we need your voice to be heard in this election season. Make sure you are registered to vote online in 2 easy steps. Click below to check your registration status or to register online in 2 easy steps.

CLICK HERE to check if you are registered to vote!

REGISTRATION DEADLINES

You must register or update your voter registration no later than 30 days prior to an election. Upcoming voter registration deadlines:

October 9, 2018 for the November 6, 2018 General Election

CLICK HERE to register to vote online in 2 easy steps!

