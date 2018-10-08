Fake ‘Shots Fired’ Declaration Ends Lil Wayne Performance And Causes Panic, Injuries!

Things seeming were going well at the Lil Wayne set of the A3C Festival Sunday night in Atlanta … until someone falsely reported hearing gunshots which unsurprisingly cleared out the area.

As you can imagine, the situation became panic filled as the crowd reacted to the incident at the Georgia Freight Depot. Approximately 12 people were injured during the mass exodus.

A3C LIL WAYNE CONCERT SHOOTOUT. pic.twitter.com/WAaOA2U6P4 — Keats the Geek (@KeatsTheGeek) October 8, 2018

The Atlanta Police Department said there was no evidence of shots fired. It was a hoax that worked.

“It appears that someone in the crowd at the event located in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Central Ave. yelled that they heard gunshots,” the Atlanta Police Dept. said of the incident. “This caused people at the event to attempt to flee the location…at this time we have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired.”

The organizers of the event released a statement afterward, saying,

“Please be assured that the law enforcement officers present have confirmed that there were no weapons involved,” the organizers of the event said in a statement afterward. “This was a very unfortunate way to end what had been an otherwise amazing week of music, friendships, and connections. Thank you to everyone for your amazing support and positive energy all week. We love y’all.”

Lil Wayne tweeted later in the evening, saying, “Hope everyone at A3C is safe!”

There’s a reason the alarm may have triggered the panic. Remember, it was in the ATL back in 2015 that Wayne’s bus was shot up.

