Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

Bill Cosby is in prison after being sentenced to 3 to 10 years for three charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault. On the day of his sentencing, September 25, 2018, he was immediately taken into custody. Now his lawyers are demanding his immediate release from prison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cosby’s lawyers are calling for the conviction to be overturned due to a “string of trial errors.” Reportedly, his lawyers claim the sentence was more “punitive than necessary, given the standard two- to three-year guideline range and the fact Cosby is 81 and blind.”

In addition, they argue “the trial evidence never proved the encounter took place in 2004, and not 2003, or that Cosby was arrested within the 12-year time limit.”

When Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old, he said, “It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come. … Nobody is above the law because of where they live, who they are, wealth, fame, celebrity, or even philanthropy.”

The former television dad was found guilty in April during a re-trial that centered on claims from Andrea Constand stemming from an incident in 2004. “Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit and crushed it,” Constand told the court during her victim impact statement before Cosby was sentenced on September 25. “He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others.”

It’s going to be a tough fight to get Bill Cosby out of prison.

