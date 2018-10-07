Houston’s Derrick Lewis Delivers Epic Interview After UFC 229 Win [VIDEO]

There may never be a better post-fight interview than what Derrick Lewis gave last night.

The Houston product emerged victorious in his fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, winning by a vicious third round knockout. The real fun however came after Joe Rogan asked Lewis about his thoughts of his performance.

“I told them boys,” Lewis began. “I got more heart. You keep underestimating me, I ain’t technical or all that but I’m getting there, f*ck it.”

Derrick Lewis a H Town Legend pic.twitter.com/rdKdn32AvT — World Series Champs (@mccauley318) October 7, 2018

After watching the replay of his devastating knockout, Lewis told the crowd, “I forgot, a few hours before the fight Donald Trump called me and told me, ‘I gotta knock this Russian motherf*cker out’ cause they make us look bad when we lose. You know, him and Putin and sh*t. F*ck what they talmbout, USA innish*e.”

As far as his thoughts on potentially fighting for the Heavyweight crown? Lewis was quick to respond, “I need to sit my Black ass down, do some more cardio. F*ck what you talkin’ bout right now, I ain’t tryna fight for no title right now. Ain’t got no gas tank like that. Sheeeeit.”

Derrick Lewis, a H-Town legend.

