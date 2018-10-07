Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit Moves Forward Against Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby is currently in prison after being sentenced to 3 to 10 years for three charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault. However, lawsuits that were previously put on hold are now moving forward.

The New York Daily News reports, a California judge ruled yesterday that “the 2016 sexual battery complaint filed by model Chloe Goins can move forward after it was virtually frozen pending the outcome of Cosby’s Pennsylvania criminal case.”

Goins’ lawyer, Spencer Kuvin, said.“We’ve already requested they provide us with convenient dates to take his deposition by the end of the year. I’ll take it by video in jail.”

In December 2014, Goins came forward to say she was drugged and assaulted by at the Playboy Mansion in 2008. She was 18 years old. In January 2015, she filed a police report for sexual battery. See her describe the assault below:

On September 25, 2018, the day Cosby was sentenced, Andrea Constand, the woman who claims she was drugged and rapped by the actor and comedian 2004, said, “Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit & crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others.”

