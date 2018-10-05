Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Martellus Bennett To Kanye West: ‘Don’t Drag Kaepernick Into Your Sh*Thole’

Leave a comment

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett has joined the chorus of voices who are not here for the nonsensical rants of Kanye West. So he took time to address the troubled rapper and his views on president Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick.

West tweeted Wednesday about contacting the former San Francisco 49er to arrange a meeting with Trump. However, Bennett isn’t feeling it. In fact, he doesn’t like Ye even speaking about the quarterback-turned-activist.

Hear his thoughts about the controversy in the clip above.

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee
14 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Colin Kaepernick , Kanye , NFL , Trump

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close