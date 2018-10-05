Martellus Bennett To Kanye West: ‘Don’t Drag Kaepernick Into Your Sh*Thole’

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett has joined the chorus of voices who are not here for the nonsensical rants of Kanye West. So he took time to address the troubled rapper and his views on president Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick.

West tweeted Wednesday about contacting the former San Francisco 49er to arrange a meeting with Trump. However, Bennett isn’t feeling it. In fact, he doesn’t like Ye even speaking about the quarterback-turned-activist.

Hear his thoughts about the controversy in the clip above.

