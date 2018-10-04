CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

Wheatley HS Students Walk Out To Protest Vice Principal’s Transfer

Leave a comment

Dozens of students at Phylis Wheatley High School in Houston’s Fifth Ward staged a walkout on Thursday. Their reason? The alleged firing/transfer of a vice-principal.

Students had been planning the walkout since Wednesday night according to social media posts. Walker, who had been at Wheatley since 1977 had been previously transferred in 2011 but a successful protest by students and parents prompted her rehire by the school nine days after she was transferred.

Here’s the statement from HISD:

“This morning, all Wheatley High School students and staff were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure after a fire alarm went off. It was determined that several of our students exited the building as part of a walkout over a personnel matter. Once the Houston Fire Department cleared the building, classroom instruction and campus activities resumed. In an effort to address concerns, the principal and district officials met with community leaders and parents. We are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the students. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Wheatley HS Students Walk Out To Protest Vice Principal’s Transfer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close