Dozens of students at Phylis Wheatley High School in Houston’s Fifth Ward staged a walkout on Thursday. Their reason? The alleged firing/transfer of a vice-principal.

Students had been planning the walkout since Wednesday night according to social media posts. Walker, who had been at Wheatley since 1977 had been previously transferred in 2011 but a successful protest by students and parents prompted her rehire by the school nine days after she was transferred.

Here’s the statement from HISD:

“This morning, all Wheatley High School students and staff were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure after a fire alarm went off. It was determined that several of our students exited the building as part of a walkout over a personnel matter. Once the Houston Fire Department cleared the building, classroom instruction and campus activities resumed. In an effort to address concerns, the principal and district officials met with community leaders and parents. We are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the students. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Wheatley HS Students Walk Out To Protest Vice Principal’s Transfer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: