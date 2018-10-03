CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Ten Huntington Bank Branches in Cleveland and Akron Among 70 Closing Across the Nation

CLEVELAND– Huntington Bank is closing 70 branches, including 30 in the state of Ohio.

Of those closing, 10 are located in Cleveland and two are in Akron, according to a company spokeswoman.

These are the 10 branches closing that are considered Cleveland:

1330 Som Center Road, Mayfield Heights

260 East Main Street, Andover

2700 N. Ridge Road, Painesville

888 Lake Ave, Ashtabula

22595 Lake Shore Blvd, Euclid

25775 Lorain Road, North Olmsted

565 Abbe Road S., Elyria

10717 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

5252 Detroit Road, Elyria

6254 S. Main Street, North Ridgeville

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Ten Huntington Bank Branches in Cleveland and Akron Among 70 Closing Across the Nation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

