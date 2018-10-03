CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Police Staying Put For At Least a Year in Downtown Building

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police will not be moving out of their headquarters after all, not for at least one more year, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Wednesday.

Cuyahoga County took over the Justice Center and city police had planned to move to a new headquarters, but at the last moment, the moving plans fell apart.

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County said the city has signed a lease to stay in the Justice Center for another year at a cost of $1.4 million, plus the cost of utilities.

City hall has been vague about why Cleveland backed out of plans to move. Council had approved a $60 million plan to take over and renovate a building just east of downtown.

Since then, police officers and supervisors told the I-Team the city has been exploring plans to put police units in various buildings all over the city.

 

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Police Staying Put For At Least a Year in Downtown Building was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

