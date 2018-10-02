Columbus city Schools is having a community meeting over the possible closing of Mifflin Middle School. The proposal for the school is to move the school to Linden-McKinley High school and split it between Mifflin and Medina Middle school. They want higher populations in these schools because with more students they can offer more academic and recreational opportunities. At the moment things are still being decided. Some parents want the district to re evaluate the decisions they want to make next year. There was a meeting Monday at 6pm with 2 more Wednesday at 6 at south high school and Thursday at 6 at east high school.
Possible Closing of Mifflin Middle School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
