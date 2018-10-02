Oh No! A Gahanna Lincol High School student has made bad choice. The student allegedly brought a gun to school.

The student, who is an adult, was arrested and is now facing charges after being taken to Franklin County Jail. Gahanna Police say the student will be charged with Illegal Conveyance of a Firearm into a School Safety Zone. The student did not make any threats or any other hostile acts. Parents and students were updated on the incident.

Gahanna Lincoln Student Brought Gun to School? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: