CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Gahanna Lincoln Student Brought Gun to School?

Leave a comment
School gymnasium

Source: Iain Sarjeant / Getty

Oh No! A Gahanna Lincol High School student has made bad choice. The student allegedly brought a gun to school.

The student, who is an adult, was arrested and is now facing charges after being taken to Franklin County Jail. Gahanna Police say the student will be charged with Illegal Conveyance of a Firearm into a School Safety Zone. The student did not make any threats or any other hostile acts. Parents and students were updated on the incident.

Gahanna Lincoln Student Brought Gun to School? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close