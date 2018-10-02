CLOSE
Cleveland
BROWNS: Ex-Player Mychal Kendricks Suspended Indefinitely from the NFL

CLEVELAND – Former Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been suspended indefinitely from the NFL for insider trading, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kendricks was released by the Browns in August after he was charged with using insider trading tips to make more than $1 million in illegal profits. He pleaded guilty to the charges last month.

The Seattle Seahawks picked Kendricks up last month, signing him to a one-year deal.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Kendricks said he was sorry and takes full responsibility for his actions.

 

BROWNS: Ex-Player Mychal Kendricks Suspended Indefinitely from the NFL was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

