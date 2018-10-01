Woman ‘Accidentally’ Sends New Black Nanny Racist Text

The wife of a wealthy NYC banker is being sued after she allegedly accidentally sent a racist text to her new Black nanny—then fired her, fearing “revenge.”

Lynsey Plasco-Flaxman was reportedly horrified when her nanny service sent her a black caregiver in 2016.…so much so that when nanny Giselle Maurice showed up for her first day of work, the mother-of-two sent her husband, Joel Plasco, a text that read: “NOOOOOOOOOOO ANOTHER BLACK PERSON.”

But she accidentally sent the offensive message to Maurice, 44, and after realizing her error, Maurice claims she was kicked to the curb and paid for a single day.

The nanny is now taking legal action against her former employer. She told the New York Post: “[I want] to show them, look, you don’t do stuff like that. I know it’s discrimination.”

Maurice is seeking compensation for the money she was expected to earn — $350-a-day for a six-month placement with the family. She claims Mrs. Plasco-Flaxman said she wanted/was expecting a Filipino nanny because the previous African-American nanny had not been good at her job.

The couple, who moved from north London, have defended sacking Maurice, saying they aren’t racist, but no longer trusted the nanny to look after their two children.

Maurice said despite the racist message, she would not have mistreated the kids.

“This is my reputation. Why would I do something to a baby? I was willing to work with her and prove her wrong, but it was her conscience, and she couldn’t work with me anymore,” she said.

The couple say there was never a contract, so they do not owe Maurice compensation.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE