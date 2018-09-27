Bill Cosby has been in prison for two days and things aren’t going well for the man who was once known as America’s TV dad. He was reportedly attacked with a hot dog bun, fell down the steps and is begging his wife Camille Cosby to get him out of prison.

RadarOnline.com reports a close source says Cosby is “under siege” in prison. In a phone call to his wife, which was on speaker phone, he allegedly said, “They took my cane, tie and shoelaces because they think I will harm myself.”

He reportedly also said he had a stale hot dog bun thrown at him and fell down “a few steps” because he wasn’t being guided. Bill Cosby, 81, claims he is “under siege.”

The site also reports, “He told Camille, ‘Grab the checkbook and hire anyone and everyone’ who could get him out as soon as possible,’ the source added.”

On September 25, Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for three charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault. He is currently at Pennsylvania’s newest and most expensive prison, the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville.

Cindra Ladd, a former entertainment executive who accused Cosby of raping her when she was 21, said after the verdict to The Hollywood Reporter, “I always knew Bill Cosby was a violent sexual predator, and now it’s been officially confirmed by the Court. He now has to register as such and receive counseling for the rest of his life. I’m grateful to Judge O’Neill for his steady and fair administration of justice and for his sentencing.”

It’s A Different World: Bill Cosby Reportedly ‘Under Siege’ In Prison was originally published on newsone.com