Columbus Diocese to Release List of Priests Accused of Abuse

The truth is coming out and some people will be exposed as another Roman Catholic diocese in Ohio plans to make public the names of priests who have been accused of sexual abuse.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus intends to release a list within the next few months that will include the identity of priests who’ve been credibly accused of abuse, both living or dead. They believe doing this is an important step to restore confidence in the church and its clergy.

That now makes three of Ohio’s six dioceses that will release new lists in the wake of a Pennsylvania grand jury report. They released a statement that read:

“As set forth in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” the Diocese of Columbus has procedures in place specifically designed to address allegations of sexual abuse of minors by priests, with zero tolerance for any form of child abuse. All credible claims of child sexual abuse are immediately reported to law enforcement and/or children service agencies, and those active clergy against whom such claims have been made are immediately removed from ministry and church property pending a completion of the investigation. As in the past, the Diocese of Columbus will fully cooperate with civil authorities in any future inquiry of abuse allegations.

In addition, the Diocese of Columbus intends to make public information with respect to clergy, whether living or deceased, against whom such claims have been made and hopes to make this information public within the next few months. The Diocese of Columbus understands that this is an important step to restore the confidence of our faithful in their Church and its clergy.

The Diocese of Columbus encourages anyone who may have experienced sexual abuse by clergy or others associated with the Church to contact immediately law enforcement and the diocesan Victim’s Assistance Coordinator at 614-224-2251, 866-448-0217, or at helpisavailable@columbuscatholic.org. Forms for reporting abuse are available in Catholic parish and school offices and can be accessed from the diocesan website (www.columbuscatholic.org).”

Columbus Diocese to Release List of Priests Accused of Abuse was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

