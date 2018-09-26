CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Man Reveals to Police He Killed Prostitute 20 Years Earlier

CLEVELAND – Last month, a man called Cleveland police and reported that he had killed a prostitute about 20 years ago, according to a police spokesperson. Their investigation led them to Cleveland’s west side, where human remains were found.

On August 20, a man called police to report that he had killed a woman who was a prostitute about 20 years ago, police said. The man was interviewed by members of the Cleveland Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Further investigation was conducted, and information led investigators to the Train Avenue and Richner Avenue area, in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland.

On September 24, members of the homicide unit responded to the area for a reported deceased person buried there, police said. A dig was conducted, and human remains were discovered. The dig was conducted with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Response Team, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office

The remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation and determination on the cause of death.

 

