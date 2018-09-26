CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Lockdown Lifted at Three Lorain Schools

Source: PAUL VERNON / Getty

LORAIN, Ohio–  One person is in custody and police are searching for another after gunshots were heard near three schools in Lorain on Wednesday.

Lorain police responded to a report of gun shots in the area of 24th Street and Ashland Avenue, the Lorain City School District said.

Lorain High School, Frank Jacinto Elementary School and Washington Elementary School were placed on lockdown while police secured the scene. The three schools are within a mile of each other.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Pat Canova and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Vernon and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Lockdown Lifted at Three Lorain Schools was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

