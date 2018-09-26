CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Hiring For the Fall Season

CLEVELAND – Whether you need a little extra cash ahead of the holiday season or you know someone who does, the I-X Center is looking for some extra hands to help out during the 2018 Fall Show Season.

The I-X Center is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fair is located at  6200 Riverside Drive in Cleveland.

Available positions include, but are not limited to, concession workers, cashiers, supervisors, servers, bartenders, kitchen and food prep and sous chefs.

If you’re interested in applying, bring a photo ID and a social security card to the fair.

Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. If you want to pre-register, go visit the I-X Center’s website.

 

