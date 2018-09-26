LOCAL NEWS: How New Developments in Downtown Cleveland Are Moving Forward

CLEVELAND – Cranes are a familiar sight these days in downtown Cleveland as work continues on several major projects. At Quicken Loans Arena crews continue the work on the arena’s transformation as the 107-day summer shutdown prepares to come to a close next week with the Oct. 2 Justin Timberlake concert.

Quicken Loans Arena

Just last week, the Cavs organization announced its committing an additional $45 million of private funding towards additional updates and improvements. This raises the team’s current private funding commitment to over $115 million, while the transformation project’s total investment scope now grows to $185 million.

Beacon Apartments

A block to the north another crane is visible this one sits atop the Beacon apartment project rising above the existing parking garage at 515 Euclid Ave. The 28-floor building topped out earlier this year with crews in the process of enclosing and filling out the lower floors as the 187 unit building nears it’s May 2019 grand opening.

Stark Enterprises just announced that Toledo born restaurant, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, will open its first Cleveland restaurant this coming November under their high-rise residential project.

NuCLEus Project

Stark is also behind the planned NuCLEus project set for the parking lot across Huron Road from the Q. The project was announced in November, 2014 with the hope of beginning construction in 2016 but plans have been delayed as financing remains an issue for massive projects like this.

A tax plan with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District didn’t work out and developers are awaiting the results of another tax plan proposed at the state level to aid construction projects of this size, it passed the state house in June and is awaiting action in the state senate.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of kali9 and Getty Images

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: How New Developments in Downtown Cleveland Are Moving Forward was originally published on wzakcleveland.com