Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Officially Adds Protection for LGBTQ Communities

Cleveland – It was a historic night in Cuyahoga County as it became the first in the state to adopt legislation to add protections to those in the LGBTQ community.

On Tuesday, council members approved the proposal that would include sexual orientation and gender identity to classes already covered by state law.

Cuyahoga County will also create a commission on human rights.

Currently, many local cities already offer protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

 

LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Officially Adds Protection for LGBTQ Communities was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

