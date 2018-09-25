CLOSE
Columbus
Computer Issues Affect Ohio BMV!

Source: Helen H. Richardson / Getty

Computer system issues are affecting services today at Ohio BMV’s. The organization said on Twitter, “The BMV is experiencing some system issues that could impact transactions, causing them to run slower than normal.”

 

A spokesperson said the issues are stemming from a recent system upgrade. Most issues have been with printing.

Click here to get the number to your local BMV so that you can call before you go.

