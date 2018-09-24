Saturday Morning, there was a shooting in North Columbus leaving one in critical condition and another injured. The shooting happened on E 5th ave and St. Clair. The victim of the shooter was sent to Grant Medical Hospital. There is no suspect at the moment, but police are investigating what happened.
The Columbus Police are looking for an individual possibly driving a beat-up Toyota Camry. It was bedeviled to be a shootout; many people in the neighborhood said over a dozen shots were fired.
Shooting in North Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
