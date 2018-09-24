CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Shooting in North Columbus

Leave a comment
Yellow caution tape

Source: Karl Tapales / Getty

Saturday Morning, there was a shooting in North Columbus leaving one in critical condition and another injured. The shooting happened on E 5th ave and St. Clair. The victim of the shooter was sent to Grant Medical Hospital. There is no suspect at the moment, but police are investigating what happened.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Columbus Police are looking for an individual possibly driving a beat-up Toyota Camry. It was bedeviled to be a shootout; many people in the neighborhood said over a dozen shots were fired.

The Latest:

 

Shooting in North Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close