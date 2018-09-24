CLOSE
Cleveland
REPORT: Cavs Showing Real Interest in Bringing Aboard Jimmy Butler

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to accelerate their rebuild following the departure of LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency in July, and they are working on a deal to add an all-star to the roster.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Cavaliers have joined the trade discussions for Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who met with team management earlier this week and let it be known his desire to move on from the team that acquired him from the Chicago Bulls last summer.

“Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was seen talking privately with Glen Taylor at NBA Board of Governors meeting on Friday,” Wojnarowski reported. “Both others played a part in negotiated the Love-Wiggins deal.”

The deal Wojnarowski referenced in his team was a three-team trade between the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers in August of 2014, where for a pair of No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Draft, Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett, Cleveland got back multi-time All-Star power forward Kevin Love.

In that deal, the Timberwolves acquired Thaddeus Young from the 76ers, who got Luc Mbah a Moute and Alexy Shved from Minnesota and a 2015 first-round pick from the Cavaliers.

During his first year with the Timberwolves, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals over 36.7 minutes of work in 59 regular-season games, all of which he started. Butler shot 47.4 percent from the field, 35.0 percent from three-point range and 85.4 percent from the free-throw line.

In 458 regular-season games over seven years in the NBA, Butler has averaged 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals while playing 32.8 minutes a night. Considered one of the best two-way players in the NBA, Butler is a career .452 shooter from the field, .339 from three-point range and .832 at the free-throw line.

 

