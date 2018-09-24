CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Woman’s Body Found on Road in Barberton

BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) – A woman’s body was found on the side of the road Sunday evening, in a pile of burning debris.

Firefighters responded to South Van Buren Avenue south of Eastern Road around 8:25 p.m. for the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body and contacted police.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said an autopsy was completed Monday and the results showed “homicidal violence pending further investigation and testing.”

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

LOCAL NEWS: Woman’s Body Found on Road in Barberton was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

