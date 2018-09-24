CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Elderly Man Struck and Killed by Bus in Downtown Cleveland

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

CLEVELAND — An elderly man is dead after he was struck by a tour bus at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Superior Avenue Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m.

The pedestrian, only identified as an elderly male at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A priest was seen exiting the nearby church to administer last rights to the victim.

Police say the bus driver has not been charged at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of iOne

Second Picture Courtesy of Kena Betancur and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Elderly Man Struck and Killed by Bus in Downtown Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

