Columbus ISD Closed Due To Threat Posted On Social Media

Columbus ISD, the school district located about 75 miles west of Houston is closed today (September 24) after students reported a threat posted on Snapchat. In a message posted on the district’s website, the school district says it was made aware of the threat around midnight.

“Columbus ISD takes the safety of our students and employees very seriously and it is our top priority. This situation has been turned over to the local law enforcement authorities, and Columbus ISD will continue to cooperate with our local authorities. It is the hope of the Columbus Independent School District, that the person who made the threat is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Per the school district, the threat was made on Snapchat where someone named a student and mentioned an AK-47. Multiple students saw the message and told their parents, who then reported it to the district. Officials determined that the threat was serious enough to cancel classes at all five schools in the district, affecting 1,500 students.

Authorities believe that the person who posted the threat is not a current student.

