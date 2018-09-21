Mark Wahlberg Gets Up At 2:30 In The Morning To Pray

Mark Wahlberg wakes up at 2:30 a.m. every day to pray and starts his day with 30 minutes of prayer, according to BBC who got hold of the actor’s daily routine.

The list shows he goes to bed at 7:30 p.m., wakes up at 2:30 a.m., prays for 30 minutes at 2:45 a.m. and eats breakfast at 3:15 a.m. He works out afterwards, then winds down with golfing at 7:30 a.m.

That’s a busy morning!

Christian Post reports: Wahlberg initially took on the strict schedule last year while preparing for the lead role in the action film “Mile 22” that was released in August.

“Most of the time I get to work out and do all my stuff while my family’s asleep — especially on the weekends,” Wahlberg said about his routine. “By the time I’ve gotten up, worked out, done all my stuff, played golf, the kids are just waking up and my wife’s sleeping in, so it works out good — but that’s one of the big advantages of getting up early.”

