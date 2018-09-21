CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Two Different Tornadoes Confirmed to Have Hit Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed that two F1 tornadoes touched down in Middlefield Thursday.

The first one occurred at 2:23 p.m. and the second happened at 2:13 p.m. Both had estimate peak winds of 95 miles per hour.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Tweet and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Two Different Tornadoes Confirmed to Have Hit Middlefield was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

