Columbus
Dr. Talisa Dixon Named Columbus City Schools Superintendent

Congratulations on Dr. Talisa Dixon! She has been named Columbus City Schools next superintendent. The decision was made in last nights meeting.

 

Dixon is a former Columbus principal and the current Cleveland Heights/University Heights superintendent. Dr. Dixon also served in the Saginaw Public Schools as Deputy Superintendent for Teaching & Learning from 2010 to 2014.

