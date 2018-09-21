BROWNS: Former RB Isaiah Crowell Celebrates Jets Touchdown with His Butt!!

CLEVELAND — New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell was clearly not happy with the Cleveland Browns for letting him test the free-agent market, and he let that be known in the second quarter of the Thursday Night Football game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
After rushing for his second touchdown of the game and helping the Jets to a 14-0 lead over the Browns with 7:54 to play in the second quarter, Crowell celebrated in an obscene way, by pretending to wipe his backside with the football, and then, firing it into the stands.
Crowell was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct following the celebration.
On third-and-goal from the Cleveland two-yard line, Crowell took a pitch out wide to the left side of the formation, and despite plenty of traffic in front of him, as well as a tackle attempt at his knees that spun him around and airborne, he plunged across the goal line to cap off the 10-play, 63-yard drive in the end zone.
The Browns expected to see a strong effort from their former teammate, Crowell, and after a slow start to the game for the New York offense, the Jets gave Cleveland a heavy dose of the run game late in their first scoring drive of the night.
