Suicide Prevention: OSU Closes 2 Parking Garage Roofs

Ohio State University is trying to be proactive agains suicide. They have decided to close the top levels of two garages where several OSU-affiliated individuals fell/jumped from.

OSU closed the upper level of the Ohio Union South and Lane Avenue garages followings an evaluation from a mental health task force.

On September 11, a student by the name of Joshua Song fell/jumped from the Lane Avenue garage and died. Three other individuals have fell/jumped from the Ohio Union South garage since February 2017, one survived. One death was ruled a suicide. The two garages have been blocked off with canopies.

Suicide Prevention: OSU Closes 2 Parking Garage Roofs was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

