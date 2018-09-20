CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Storm Damage in Geauga County

Leave a comment
Close up Tornado

Source: john finney photography / Getty

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has expired a Tornado Warning for Geauga and Trumbull Counties after it had been in effect for roughly an hour.

It had also been in effect for a small portion of Ashtabula County, but that was expired much earlier. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still active for Trumbull, while one was lifted for Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, and Lorain Counties.

While we’re still not sure if there has been a confirmed tornado, WKYC has been receiving multiple reports of damage, particularly in the Middlefield area.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ryan McVay and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of john finney photography and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of Facebook and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Storm Damage in Geauga County was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close