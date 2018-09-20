CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Fire at 48-Unit Housing Complex in Olmsted Falls

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — The massive fire that heavily damaged a 48-unit housing complex is under investigation.

Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven said that 911 dispatchers received a call at 10:32 a.m. Thursday from a woman indicating her unit had caught on fire at Chandlers Lane Condominiums located in Sprague Road and Chandlers Lane area.

The call then disconnected, according to the mayor.

When firefighters arrived on scene the building was reportedly engulfed in flames.

Witnesses told Fox 8’s Matt Wright they heard an explosion shortly before the fire.

The mayor said that crews from Olmsted Falls and the surrounding areas responded to the fire.

One resident and two firefighters required medical treatment.  Mayor Graven did not reveal the condition of these individuals, however he said that the firefighters sustained their injuries while fighting the fire.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of JIM WATSON/AFP and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Siede Preis and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Fire at 48-Unit Housing Complex in Olmsted Falls was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

