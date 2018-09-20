Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Homeless DC Student, With A College Offer Has Been Cleared To Play Football

Leave a comment

Jamal Speaks, 18, is a senior at Ballou-STAY Opportunity Academy. He fell on hard times after his father passed away, and he and his mother no longer communicate. He currently stays at a friends’ house but is trying to get into college via a football scholarship. However, his dreams were threatened when Principal Willie Jackson refused to let him play the Ballou High School football team’s game against Anacostia.

According to WJLA, The matter has been resolved.  Jamal Speaks will be allowed to play with the team after all.

 

We are proud of this young man!

To sow into his success go here:  https://www.gofundme.com/i-am-jamal-speaks

 

Homeless DC Student, With A College Offer Has Been Cleared To Play Football was originally published on praisedc.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close