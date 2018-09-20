Dallas Police Chief Says She Can’t Fire Amber Guyger

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is being slammed by activists for not firing officer Amber Guyger, who killed Botham Shem Jean in his own home on September 6. Yesterday only made matters worse when she claimed she was legally “prohibited” from firing Guyger when several reports claimed that was not true. Now, Hall released a statement, which only digs herself further into a hole.

In a statement to ABC 8 in Dallas, Hall claimed she doesn’t “want to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation into [Guyger’s] actions.” She explained, “As an employer, DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation. That is not a risk I am willing to take,” she continued.

“We cannot let the criminal case be determined on a ’technicality’ rather than the facts. An exhaustive and thorough criminal investigation is essential, and as soon as we are assured that conducting an administrative investigation will not impede on the criminal investigation, we will proceed.”

However, ttorney Peter Schulte slammed Hall’s statement to ABC 8, saying, “When I read Chief Hall’s statement today, it just doesn’t make much sense to me. I don’t know if it’s ignorance or being naive, but it doesn’t make any sense legally.”

ABC 8 explained: Statements given to Internal Affairs cannot be used in the criminal investigation. Officers are given what’s called a Garrity warning. That means anything they say is only used for the purpose of disciplining an officer or firing them. The Texas Rangers are conducting a separate investigation from the Dallas Police Department and have already taken Guyger’s statement. DPD can fire Guyger for being arrested and charged with manslaughter even without Guyger giving a statement to the department.”

Along with Guyger not being fired, it took 72 hours for her to be charged and her apartment was never searched, even after 5 search warrants.

