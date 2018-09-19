The Top Celebrities from Ohio, Some May Surprise You

From Sarah Jessica Parker to Steven Spielberg to LeBron James a great deal of talent has come out of Ohio. Presidents, actors, rappers athletes, singers and more have all called Ohio home at some point in their lives. Check out the top celebrities, in no particular order, that are from Ohio! Whether they claim it or not!

Famous Ohioans 27 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. Regina King Source:WENN 1 of 27 2. Halle Berry Source:Getty 2 of 27 3. Gary Owen Source:Station Provided/Boom 3 of 27 4. Sarah Jessica Parker 4 of 27 5. Katt Williams Source:Getty 5 of 27 6. Terrence Howard Source:Getty 6 of 27 7. Portrait Of Ruby Dee Source:Getty 7 of 27 8. George Clooney 8 of 27 9. Eddie Levert Source:Getty 9 of 27 10. Lebron James Source:Getty 10 of 27 11. Anita Baker 11 of 27 12. Steven Spielberg 12 of 27 13. Gerald Levert Source:Getty 13 of 27 14. John Legend 14 of 27 15. Katie Holmes 15 of 27 16. Dave Chappelle 16 of 27 17. Kid Cudi 17 of 27 18. Drew Carey 18 of 27 19. Nancy Wilson 19 of 27 20. Neil Armstrong 20 of 27 21. Phillip Michael Thomas 21 of 27 22. Thomas Edison 22 of 27 23. Kym Whitley 23 of 27 24. Steve Harvey 24 of 27 25. Arsenio Hall Source:CLIENT IMAGING 25 of 27 26. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow Source:Getty 26 of 27 27. Bootsy Collins Source:Getty 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

