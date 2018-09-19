CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

The Top Celebrities from Ohio, Some May Surprise You

Leave a comment
Sarah Jessica Parker unveils her dedicated beach closet during the 44th Deauville American Film Festival

Source: Franck Castel/ News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

 

From Sarah Jessica Parker to Steven Spielberg to LeBron James a great deal of talent has come out of Ohio.  Presidents, actors, rappers athletes, singers and more have all called Ohio home at some point in their lives.  Check out the top celebrities, in no particular order, that are from Ohio!  Whether they claim it or not!

Sarah Jessica Parker

Famous Ohioans

27 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

The Top Celebrities from Ohio, Some May Surprise You was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close