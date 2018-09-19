CLOSE
Pre-School Worker Charged for Encouraging Children to Fight

AKA 1908 Project Playground

Source: Sanerica D. / Sanerica D.

 This is so unbelievably disheartening. A woman is facing nearly two dozen charges after reportedly encouraging children at a daycare to fight on the playground. Then she had the nerve to post the videos of it to social media.

Chavay Williams, 30, of Columbus Ohio, was charged with 21 counts of child endangering. Williams was in charge of 21 children on the playground at Playtime Preschool LLC in east Columbus and used her position to get the children to fight on the playground. Investigators say that the daycare had no idea that this was going on and that Williams acted alone.

