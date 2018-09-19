CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Man in Connection to Ex-Browns Player Robbery Arrested

Leave a comment
King of Bahrain at Downing Street

Source: Daniel Deme/WENN.com / WENN

GATES MILLS, Ohio – A South Euclid man was arrested on Saturday in connection to an aggravated robbery at the house of a former Browns player who lives in Gates Mills.

On Sept. 14, police were called to the home of Joe Jurevicius in the 1700 block of Berkshire Road at around 8:30 p.m.

In a panicked 911 call, Jurevicius’ wife told dispatch that someone came to the back of the house where her husband was outside, demanding money.

She told dispatch she grabbed his wallet and her husband gave the man around $400.

Jurevicius, who graduated from Lake Catholic, spent two seasons with the Browns as a wide receiver and retired in 2008.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Daniel Deme and WENN

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Man in Connection to Ex-Browns Player Robbery Arrested was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close